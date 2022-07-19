New culture and sports center underway as construction starts

Minhang District started construction on July 11 of the new culture and sports activity center, a six-story mixed-use building in Gumei area.

Ti Gong

Minhang District started construction on July 11 of the new culture and sports activity center, a six-story mixed-use building in Gumei area.

Covering 15,000 square meters, the structure is expected to be completed by 2024.

A library, small theater, multi-purpose hall, basketball gym plus table tennis area and a double-deck underground car park for about 100 vehicles will be built, according to the design.

Mountains, waves and the Chinese character have been adopted as design motifs, with the building rooted in calligraphy and local paper-cutting culture.

In line with concepts of sustainable urban development, the green roof will guarantee a greenery rate of more than 30 percent, offering residents a sound environment as well as a place for fitness and leisure.

The center is near the Gudai Road Station of Metro Line 12, so people will be able to conveniently participate in varieties of cultural and sports activities.

The log style of the library will allow residents to immerse themselves in a sea of books.

Handicraft making and reading activities in the children's reading room will help kids take in knowledge.

Cultural performances and lectures will be staged in the small theater which will have professional lighting and acoustic equipment that can cater to about 600 spectators.

The table tennis and basketball areas will improve the public sports facilities in the Gumei community and also help promote the national fitness program.