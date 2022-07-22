Company's summer classes keep workers and kids happy

The two-month summer class has been held for 10 years, allowing parents who work for the company to continue working without worrying about their kids during the long vacation.

More than 20 kids have joined a summer class at the Shanghai Yingda Air Conditioning Equipment Co in the Jiading Industrial Park since July 1.



The two-month summer class has been held for 10 consecutive years at the company, allowing parents who work for the company to continue working without having to worry about their kids during the 2-month school vacation.



At the first class, Sheng Ge, an official from Zhujiaqiao Village where most of the employees of the company live, gave instructions on safety. Ten years ago, it was also Sheng who gave the safety tips at the first session of the summer class.



"At that time, a lot of employees of the company came from outside town. They rented houses at Zhujiaqiao Village," Sheng said.



"During the summer vacation, kids would come to town to live with their parents. But in the day, some kids had to stay alone at home while their parents were working in the company," Sheng said.



In 2013, the company set up a daytime nursery for the migrant workers and their kids. More than 20 kids joined the summer class that year. With the summer class, the connection between the enterprise and the employees has become closer and the employees have a stronger sense of belonging, according to Yao Yun, chairman of the labor union at the company.



The summer class started in July as before despite the pandemic resurgence. It opened smoothly after preparations of the venue, personnel and study supplies.



The operator of the summer class arranges daily temperature checking and regular nucleic acid testing for children, and see to it that the children and employees have meals at different times to cope with the situation during the pandemic.