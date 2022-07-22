Feature / District

Company's summer classes keep workers and kids happy

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0
The two-month summer class has been held for 10 years, allowing parents who work for the company to continue working without worrying about their kids during the long vacation.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0

More than 20 kids have joined a summer class at the Shanghai Yingda Air Conditioning Equipment Co in the Jiading Industrial Park since July 1.

The two-month summer class has been held for 10 consecutive years at the company, allowing parents who work for the company to continue working without having to worry about their kids during the 2-month school vacation.

At the first class, Sheng Ge, an official from Zhujiaqiao Village where most of the employees of the company live, gave instructions on safety. Ten years ago, it was also Sheng who gave the safety tips at the first session of the summer class.

"At that time, a lot of employees of the company came from outside town. They rented houses at Zhujiaqiao Village," Sheng said.

"During the summer vacation, kids would come to town to live with their parents. But in the day, some kids had to stay alone at home while their parents were working in the company," Sheng said.

Company's summer classes keep workers and kids happy
Liang Shuang

Two kids read a book together in the summer class.

In 2013, the company set up a daytime nursery for the migrant workers and their kids. More than 20 kids joined the summer class that year. With the summer class, the connection between the enterprise and the employees has become closer and the employees have a stronger sense of belonging, according to Yao Yun, chairman of the labor union at the company.

The summer class started in July as before despite the pandemic resurgence. It opened smoothly after preparations of the venue, personnel and study supplies.

The operator of the summer class arranges daily temperature checking and regular nucleic acid testing for children, and see to it that the children and employees have meals at different times to cope with the situation during the pandemic.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     