Jiading signs US$2.9 billion worth of deals

  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0
Jiading District signed agreements on 20 projects worth 19.5 billion yuan (US$2.9 billion) on June 28.
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0

Jiading District signed agreements on 20 projects worth 19.5 billion yuan (US$2.91 billion) on June 28.

The 20 initiatives span important industry sectors like new materials, intelligent manufacturing, intelligent sensors, energy conservation and automobiles.

One of them is Autoliv (Shanghai) Management Co Ltd, the top provider of automobile safety systems in the world.

The combined output value of the 20 projects is expected to reach 14.85 billion yuan, with a tax revenue totaling 970 million yuan.

There will be other initiatives, events and activities to promote investment in the district, including online signing ceremonies and a conference on innovations jointly hosted by Jiading along with Kunshan and Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
