Kunqu Opera kicks off charity season at Poly Grand Theater

A traditional Chinese opera by the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe was staged at the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater in Jiading District on July 17.
Zhou Yulin

Classic Kunqu opera "Over the Wall"

A traditional Chinese opera by the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe was staged at Shanghai Poly Grand Theater in Jiading District on July 17, marking the debut of a series of charitable performances at the theater after the citywide lockdown.

The Kunqu opera "Over the Wall" is the first performance at the theater, which reopened this month with strict pandemic prevention measures.

Theatergoers applauded warmly for the performances of famous artists, including Li An and Shen Yili.

"Such an amazing experience can only be felt at the theater," a woman surnamed Sun, who lives nearby, said excitedly. "Finally, we can appreciate the performances at Shanghai Poly Grand Theater again.

"It's great."

Another patron surnamed Zhang from Baoshan District, who watched the opera with her son, said: "The Kunqu Opera can enrich my kid's understanding of the traditional culture of China."

The operator of the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater made full preparations, including the maintenance of equipment and facilities, rearranging seats, adjusting ticketing, and conducting comprehensive disinfection and practical drills in accordance with the requirements of pandemic prevention and control.

All visitors to the theater need to wear masks, show their health codes, scan a digital sentry and have their temperature checked.

And the number of patrons is capped at half of the capacity.

"Having experienced the lockdown, it's exciting to see the old friends in the theater again," Qin Tiji, chairman of the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater, said.

Joining hands with the Jiading District Culture and Tourism Bureau, the theater is to stage six performances for charity, including symphonies, light music, children's plays and comedies. Tickets range from 30 yuan (US$4.48) to 80 yuan.

The theater will also launch its summer camp on July 30, providing an opportunity for kids to experience musical theater, drama, percussion and chorus under the guidance of professional teachers.

It will stage acrobatics on August 16, providing a rare treat for children and their families during the summer vacation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
