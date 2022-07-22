Feature / District

Dine-in services resumed with emphasis on safety

Catering businesses in Jiading District have resumed dine-in services.
More than 4,000 catering units applied for the resumption of dine-in services on June 29 alone, according to market regulator in the district.

Manager Zhu Zeng of a restaurant in Nanxiang InCity Mega said the restaurant strictly implemented pandemic prevention measures and kept the number of diners no more than half its maximum capacity.

There are 70 restaurants with indoor seats in the biggest mall in the district and 65 resumed dine-in on June 29. Hotels and snack bars across the district also restored dine-in service.

The market regulator and related government agencies said they will continue to strengthen the supervision and guidance of the pandemic prevention and control measures in the catering industry.

﻿
