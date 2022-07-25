Fudan to set up innovative center in Qingpu New City

Fudan University is setting up an integrated innovation center in Qingpu New City, giving a boost to Shanghai's suburban plans.

The international integration and innovation center of Fudan University will come up in Qingpu New City, giving a boost to Shanghai's ambitious plan to build five "new cities" in suburban areas.



They will have more facilities and key functions, making the locations better placed to attract investment.

Qingpu New City will be turned into a comprehensive node city, which requires the support of high-quality public services, education and medical resources.



As a key project in Qingpu, Fudan University is setting up an integrated innovation center, in which it will establish institutes for integrated circuits, micro and nano-electronics, computing and intelligence, biomedical engineering, intelligent robotics and advanced manufacturing.



A number of new engineering research platforms will also be laid out to study cutting-edge technologies in key fields such as communication and information engineering, aerospace, and complex systems engineering, according to Wu Libo , director of Fudan's development and planning office.

"A number of innovation platforms centering on integrated circuits, AI, and biomedicine are being established," said Wu.



"Qingpu New City is one of the important engines powering Shanghai's future development, and it is expected the project will fuel talent training in new engineering, medical fields and the transformation of scientific research achievements, creating an integrated development platform incorporating scientific research achievement incubation and industry transformation."



Among the list of 25 projects to be introduced into the five "new cities," one fifth of them will be based in Qingpu New City.



TCL Electronics Holdings revealed a new two-phase project in Qingpu with a total investment of 3 billion yuan (US$444 million). It plans to build a production and research and development cluster for electronic information and semiconductor materials.



Also, the China Railway No. 4 Engineering Group plans to set up its headquarters in the central business district of Qingpu New City, hoping to serve as a seedbed for high-quality development.



The Shanghai Pharmaceutical Health Innovation Park will be the biggest pharmaceutical logistics center in China. A science and technology project covering 110,000 square meters will come up in Qingpu New City with a total investment of 1.87 billion yuan. It will focus on biomedicine and medical apparatus and instruments industries.

