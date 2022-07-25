Feature / District

Electronic boards at bus stops ensure a smooth trip

﻿ Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-07-26       0
At 448 bus stops in Qingpu District, there are e-boards that broadcast real-time arrival and route information, weather forecasts, government notices, and public service ads.
Science and technology is being promoted on electronic boards at major bus stops in Qingpu District.

These boards are a vivid demonstration of the "holographic projection field" being created in the Yangtze River Delta region, and the digitalization of daily life.

They serve as comprehensive information platforms, combining broadcasts of real-time bus arrival information, route information, weather forecasts, government notices, and public-interest advertisements.

They also include the "venue code" of bus stops, thus assisting in COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

Shanghai Xihongqiao Navigation Technology Co Ltd uses cloud service, Internet of Things and interactive processing technologies to guarantee the normal operation of these e-boards.

Electronic boards at bus stops ensure a smooth trip
Zhang Qiang

An employee of Shanghai Xihongqiao Navigation Technology Co Ltd works to ensure the smooth operation of the electronic boards at bus stations.

At the company's technology center, staff members can conduct real-time remote monitoring and manage the operational situation of the electronic boards at 448 bus stops across the district.

Operation failures can be detected immediately and problems fixed if needed.

The company has developed a public transportation information big data platform, which can forecast the accurate bus arrival and journey times via the location data uploaded by BeiDou high-precision positioning terminal on vehicles and the application of big data intelligence analysis.

To ensure power supply, these electronic boards rely on streetlights. At night, streetlights supply power to the storage batteries. During the day, the batteries power the e-boards.

At present, 448 bus stops, involving 22 routes in the district, have been installed with LCD electronic boards and supporting equipment.

By 2025, all bus stops in the district will be equipped with such LCD electronic boards.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
