New junior middle school set to be finished by month-end

The campus features spacious and bright classrooms and a big playground with a synthetic surface track and a soccer field.

Construction on a new junior middle school in Qingpu New City will be completed by the end of this month.



The campus features spacious and bright classrooms and a big playground with a synthetic surface track and a soccer field.



Presently, indoor decoration and outdoor greenery are in their final stage, with construction drawing to a close.



"We are resurfacing the playground and basketball court, and putting artificial turf on the soccer field," said Jiang Huifeng, manager of the project.



Li Shuangjiu

The project stretches from Dianhui Road in the east to Dianshan Lake Avenue in the south.



It covers about 34,000 square meters, comprising classrooms, offices and laboratory buildings, a reading room, a gymnasium and an underground parking lot.



"With two-layer platform design, we make students reach activity venues as quickly as possible," said Jiang.



"We have also separated activity venues, teaching areas and experiment areas to minimize the impact from interference," he added.



The school with modern facilities will significantly satisfy the expectation and demand of nearby residents for quality education, officials said.



Education is a priority in the district's development, and Qingpu is sparing no effort to let its students enjoy good educational resources and improve the quality of education in schools, officials said.

