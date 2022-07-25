Hospitals expand cooperation deal to serve communities

Over four years, the Qingpu TCM Hospital has yielded fruitful results in talent training, research and improving education under the guidance and help of the Huashan Hospital.

The Huashan Hospital affiliated with the Fudan University and the Qingpu Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital recently extended their cooperation deal.



In October 2018, the two hospitals inked a contract to jointly establish a clinical base blending traditional Chinese and Western medicines at the Qingpu Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital.



The move aimed to promote the revitalization and development of TCM in Qingpu.



Over the past four years, the Qingpu Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital has yielded fruitful results in talent construction, scientific research and teaching under the guidance and help of the Huashan Hospital.



About 10 experts from the Huashan Hospital, Huadong Hospital, and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University have opened specialist clinics covering 14 departments, such as endocrinology and gynaecology, at the Qingpu Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital.



And they have received more than 34,000 patients – over 80 percent with intractable diseases.



Some specialist clinics, such as for lung fibrosis and eczema dermatosis, have won wide recognition among Qingpu residents.



It saves people in Qingpu the trouble of visiting downtown areas for medical treatment while enjoying the same high-quality medical treatment services as the rest of the city.



During the four years, experts from the Huashan Hospital and Huadong Hospital have conducted a number of challenging surgeries at the Qingpu Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital.



They have also introduced about 10 new technologies and programs, which fill a vacuum in several fields and significantly improve medical treatments.



The pulmonary disease, oncology and neurology specialist clinics of the hospital have been designated as the district's key specialist clinics.



Besides, the hospital's service has been improved.



The cooperation has witnessed major progress regarding scientific research, published papers, and patents registration, plus a number of academic exchange activities and training courses for TCM professionals in the district.



For the moment, fifteen experts from the hospital are providing outpatient services, delivering lectures and teaching doctors at community-based health service centers across the district.



Under the health development blueprint of Qingpu, the hospital will be developed into a TCM teaching and research center and a regional medical treatment center to serve the whole Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

