UNI Vanke Mall to offer a new shopping, lifestyle experience

It combines the function of a shopping mall, residential complex, office buildings and parkland to offer local residents a multifunctional living and working space.

A new shopping mall in the West Hongqiao area of Qinpu District is scheduled to open to the public in September.



With a total floor area of around 100,000 square meters, the UNI Vanke Mall is part of an 800,000-square-meter development which also comprises office and residential units, as well as a riverside park.



Sitting right above the Xuying Road Station of Metro Line 17, the mall is the first to be built atop a subway train garage in Shanghai. It is only three stops from the Hongqiao Transport Hub, and two stops from the National Exhibition and Convention Center.



A new landmark in Qingpu District, the UNI Vanke Mall, which has already completed 90 percent of its tenant recruiting work, will see a number of "first" stores either in the city or the country such as LOS PACOS.



In collaboration with Alibaba Group, the mall will be one of the first digital TOD (transit-oriented development) commercial projects in Shanghai, offering an interactive shopping experience based on cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, AIOT (artificial intelligence of things), augmented reality and virtual reality.

