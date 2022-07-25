Feature / District

'Fairy tale' festival lights up the summer nights

  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-07-26       0
The light festival combines a spectacular array of lights to create a unique atmosphere that even the local fireflies love.
An artistic light festival is illuminating the midsummer nights in Qingpu District.

The beautiful light show in Xunmengyuan Park has turned the open air space under the stars into a fairy tale kingdom full of dreamy colors that makes people want to linger.

The event will last through October 31, between 6pm and 10pm every day weather permitting.

As dusk falls, it is the best time to enjoy the light show. There are gorgeous themes, such as "northern lights," "loving corridor," and "bridge of angels," combining all kinds of lights to create a splendid fantasy land.

Fireflies also come to the park to celebrate the colorful nights. They fly in groups as if they were telling the secrets of the forest and lighting the way for tourists.

The light show in Xunmengyuan Park takes up over 200,000 square meters.

There are also large-scale light installations featuring the "swan love," "princess bridge" and others.

Tourists can take pictures and stay in the campground for more fun at the park.

Zhu Zemin

The light show in Xunmengyuan Park runs through October 31.

﻿
