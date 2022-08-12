Cizzle – it's what makes every Chinese home a kitchen

Cizzle has been committed to developing and making Chinese-style stainless steel cookware since its inception, so as to become a brand that best understands Chinese kitchens.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Xincun Town in Chongming District, Shanghai Guanhua Stainless Steel Products Co is one of the top three stainless steel pot manufacturers in China.

From start-up to transformation, development and innovation, Guanhua has written a history of reform and opening-up in China's cooking utensils sector over 43 years.

Its excellent quality has established its leading position in the cookware industry. Guanhua has become an important production base of high-end stainless steel cookware in China and the world, and has been one of the largest suppliers of international high-end cookware.

Top-quality utensils are a key market in China.

Previously, top foreign brands were the best-sellers. But that has changed as the younger generation is more open-minded and tolerant to domestic brands, and livestreaming and other sales channels have rapidly boosted domestic brands.

Why can't domestic manufacturers create first-class brands when they have world-class manufacturing strength? Many export-oriented enterprises have faced that question after turning to the domestic market.

At the beginning of 2019, Guanhua decided to focus on both domestic and overseas markets, and reinvented its own brand – Cizzle, established in 2009 – to create medium and high-end cooking utensils that fit the demand of domestic consumers.

Ti Gong

As a local brand, Cizzle has been committed to researching and manufacturing Chinese-style stainless steel cookware since its inception, so as to become a brand that best understands Chinese kitchens.

The setting of this strategic objective is not an empty dream, but a decision made by relying on Big Data market research.

Through the analysis of the characteristics of domestic users and consumers' feedback of kitchen cooking utensils, Cizzle found that there are great differences between China and the West in the best-selling categories of cooking utensils, the cooking range, cooking methods and eating habits.

Western consumers are used to cooking by frying or boiling. They like induction cookers and ovens.

Chinese consumers like woks of various materials, prefer to cook with gas, and want non-stick, smokeless, light-weight, healthy materials and heat-conduction.

In addition to market preference, Cizzle also pays attention to the transformation of the meaning of contemporary kitchen space. Kitchenware is not only the basic function of cooking, but also an emotional link between people.

Based on this, the Cizzle team draws inspiration from Chinese food culture, innovates the design and development of products, restores the essence of Chinese cooking techniques through the ingenious design of kitchen utensils, and creates kitchen utensils that integrate aesthetics and functionality.

So, the fun of exploring the kitchen can spread to every corner of a family, triggering and sharing the "happy moment of cooking."

Ti Gong

Quality is the cornerstone of building a brand, and the soul behind Cizzle. In the manufacturing process, Cizzle also pursues quality with ingenuity.

It sticks to the use of the same quality of base materials, the same standard of quality requirements and the same production line as the best international brands.

Before each generation of products goes on the market, they will undergo several rounds of family tests for the applicability in the Chinese cooking environment.

Cizzle has been rated a leading local brand in Shanghai for two consecutive years.

But Guanhua is well aware that brand-building is a difficult road and requires the firmest determination and perseverance.

The Cizzle team will continue to create Chinese-style fine kitchenware with ingenuity, create a new life and tell the story of the Chinese kitchen.