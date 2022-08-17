Feature / District

Ice-making factory feels the heat of this summer

Zoe Zhang
  15:38 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
With the arrival of the summer season's "dog days," Shanghai Fengda ice manufacturing company has entered its peak season for orders.
Zoe Zhang
  15:38 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
Ice-making factory feels the heat of this summer
Yue Cheng / Ti Gong

A worker churns out ice blocks at Fengda ice manufacturing company in Songjiang District.

With the arrival of the summer season's "dog days," Shanghai Fengda ice manufacturing company has entered its peak season for orders, one that will endure for nearly two months.

Shanghai has experienced some rounds of heatwave this summer with the mercury topping 40 degrees Celsius.

High temperatures outside make the ice market hot, but the low temperatures of ice cannot cool the hot performance of workers inside the ice-making factory. This year's orders are about six times more than previous years. The daily production of ice can fill about six standard-size basketball courts.

"Our employees usually work eight hours, but now they need to work in three shifts as the production line is operating 24/7," said Yu Ganghong, head of Fengda.

Without being exposed to direct sunlight, these huge ice blocks can be used effectively for nearly five hours. They are widely used in schools, large examination sites and nucleic acid testing sites.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     