Ice-making factory feels the heat of this summer

With the arrival of the summer season's "dog days," Shanghai Fengda ice manufacturing company has entered its peak season for orders.

Yue Cheng / Ti Gong

With the arrival of the summer season's "dog days," Shanghai Fengda ice manufacturing company has entered its peak season for orders, one that will endure for nearly two months.

Shanghai has experienced some rounds of heatwave this summer with the mercury topping 40 degrees Celsius.

High temperatures outside make the ice market hot, but the low temperatures of ice cannot cool the hot performance of workers inside the ice-making factory. This year's orders are about six times more than previous years. The daily production of ice can fill about six standard-size basketball courts.

"Our employees usually work eight hours, but now they need to work in three shifts as the production line is operating 24/7," said Yu Ganghong, head of Fengda.

Without being exposed to direct sunlight, these huge ice blocks can be used effectively for nearly five hours. They are widely used in schools, large examination sites and nucleic acid testing sites.