New commercial complex in Songjiang promises shopping within walking distance

Jindi Fanglin, a commercial complex, is expected to open in Sijing Town next year.

Ti Gong

The completion of Jindi Fanglin, a commercial complex expected to open in Sijing Town next year, excites resident Ma Shiwei, who moved to the Tongrun community in Sijing in 2011.

This is one of the commercial facilities the town is building to create a convenient living environment where business centers and other commercial complexes are within a 15-minute walk from local residential communities.

"Previously, there was only RT-Mart near my home. In 2018, the first boutique business center in Sijing, Poly Joy Life, opened. Now it takes only 15 minutes to reach any business district, which is much more convenient," Ma said.

Districtwide, the Songjiang government is promoting the construction of high-quality comprehensive commercial facilities. In 2021, five commercial centers, including Songjiang InCity and Rafael Sky City, opened for business.

The construction of several business zones within 1-kilometer radius of the local transportation hubs is also on the agenda, according to the local government.