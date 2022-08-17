Feature / District

Craftsman makes music with wood and some strings

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  15:45 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
The art of making a rosewood patchwork guqin is being revived and carried on by a father and a daughter in Songjiang District.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  15:45 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
Craftsman makes music with wood and some strings
Ti Gong

A rosewood patchwork guqin made by Qi Ezhong

The art of making a rosewood patchwork guqin, an almost lost traditional Chinese technique that dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), is being revived and carried on by a father and a daughter in Songjiang District.

The guqin, a seven-string plucked instrument similar to a zither, has a history of more than 3,000 years and was listed as a world intangible cultural heritage item in 2003.

A rosewood patchwork guqin consists of a collage of rosewood timber blocks on a cedar or candlenut guqin body.

The surface is painted with Chinese lacquer, but allows the blending traces to be exposed naturally and form a brocade-like pattern.

Qi Ezhong, a Songjiang collector and ancient furniture restorer, founded a rosewood patchwork guqin studio in Shihudang Town in 2017 with his daughter, Qi Longlin.

Qi Ezhong, a craftsman with more than 20 years' experience of refurbishing vintage furniture, said his devotion to guqin-making came about by accident.

"One day I was browsing a book on the Forbidden City guqin collection and was fascinated with a rosewood patchwork guqin in it," he said.

"After doing some further research, I found making such a guqin was extremely difficult and treasured."

Marveling at its superb craftsmanship, he decided to learn the skill and promote it. He traveled nationwide to look for masters.

"Seeking a master was almost fruitless at first due to the rarity of the skill, but finally I found my teacher Yin Xiaozhong in Anqing City of Anhui Province and learned the skill of patchwork guqin making from him," said Qi Ezhong.

Tens of procedures are involved in making a patchwork guqin, from making a mould and different accessories, choosing woods, making the instrument board to installing strings, according to Qi Ezhong.

"The most difficult part, of course, is doing the patchwork. Any block with the wrong size or curve will result in crack on surface of a guqin and spoil the sound of the instrument," he noted.

"Polishing the surface is another important procedure after we do the patchwork. A bulge or a hollow will cause a husky voice while a musician is playing," he added.

Chopping and slashing a guqin's interior is also difficult. One has to fully master different styles of guqin and the effects of different woods and their moisture.

In February Qi and his daughter launched a rosewood patchwork guqin exhibition at the Fangsong Subdistrict community center. More than 20 rosewood patchwork guqin were displayed.

Qi Ezhong, the sixth generation of rosewood patchwork guqin makers, and his daughter, now the seventh generation, have decided to devote themselves to the skill and promote it to further generations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     