Songjiang's Huayang Lake excavation gathers speed

Songjiang will accelerate the excavation of Huayang Lake and improve its lakeside landscape quality.

Songjiang will accelerate the excavation of Huayang Lake and improve its lakeside landscape quality, the suburban district's river chief office revealed in its Songjiang 2022 River and Lake Chiefs Work Essentials.

Excavation of Huayang Lake, a man-made lake which will become the future core waterfront area of the Shanghai Sci-tech Film City demonstration zone, was initiated at the start of this year.

When completed, the lake will occupy an area of 450 mu (30 hectares) and have a circumference of 3 kilometers. It will become a public waterfront space.

"A unique water ecology will be formed in Songjiang New City as it connects Tongbo and Dongjing rivers, Shanghai Sci-tech Film City, Songjiang Traffic Hub, the Huangpu River and Songnan Country Park," said Chen Long, chief of the Songjiang Water Affairs Bureau.

Located in the upper reaches of the Huangpu River, Songjiang has a rich water resource system that includes more than 1,600 waterways and about 6,000 kilometers of water supply and drainage pipes.

In the past five years, the quality of the district's 188 rivers has improved tremendously. In December 2021, the second phase of the Dianpu River dredging project was completed, marking the complete dredging and smooth connection of the district's 35 backbone waterways.

Regulations on watercourses will be further implemented this year. Some sewage factories will be renovated or expanded, rural waste water will be more efficiently processed, pollution on channels and piers will be strictly monitored, and more public waterfronts will be constructed, according to the 2022 work essentials.

"We'll fully carry out the 2022 river and lake chiefs work essentials and allow our people to benefit from more clean water and waterfronts with better scenery," Chen added.