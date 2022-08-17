Feature / District

Clearer skies but uptick in ozone pollution

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  15:46 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
Songjiang residents are pleased with more crystal-blue sky days, but weather experts from the district's environmental monitoring station warn about ozone density risks.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  15:46 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
Clearer skies but uptick in ozone pollution
Ti Gong

A crystal-blue sky day

Songjiang residents are pleased with more crystal-blue sky days this summer, but weather experts from the district's environmental monitoring station warn about ozone density risks.

A crystal-blue sky occurs when air pollutants are at their minimum.

In 2021, Shanghai had 335 days with a good air quality index (AQI), or almost 92 percent of total days.

An AQI of 50 or lower represents good air quality.

Songjiang has created a comprehensive air-quality monitoring system that covers residential areas, industrial parks, commercial facilities and traffic hubs.

However, an above-normal ozone density value has replaced PM 2.5 particle density as the major concern regarding Shanghai's air quality for five straight years, according to weather experts in Songjiang.

The ozone density in Songjiang in the first half of this year was about 95 micrograms per cubic meter, slightly higher than last year, according to Song Qiang, deputy chief of the Songjiang Environment Monitoring Station.

"We will focus more on ozone monitoring in the second half of 2022 while reducing emissions of volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxide," Song added.

In addition, pollution from cooking fumes in the catering industry (for example smoke and fumes from a barbecue restaurant) is a major source of complaints from local residents every summer.

Thanks to strict monitoring and enforcement, Shanghai has reduced related complaints by 57 percent over the past five years.

"In Songjiang, complaints due to restaurant smoke and oil emissions that affect neighborhood environments have decreased by 60 percent year on year," said Sheng Yuxin, deputy captain of the law enforcement brigade at the Songjiang Ecological Environment Bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     