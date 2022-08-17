Shanghai's 1st college PCR testing lab put into use

Shanghai's first college polymerase chain reaction testing laboratory has been launched recently in Songjiang District.

The PCR lab at Donghua University in Songjiang University Town is able to independently handle a daily capacity of 10,000 tubes of PCR samples.

A PCR lab, or an amplified gene analysis lab, uses fluorescent quantitative PCR assay to facilitate exposure of the novel coronavirus.

The lab at Donghua University occupies 570 square meters and its sections include the key PCR testing lab, resource storage house, office area and ordinary lab. It is equipped with separate sewage system.

The lab has already cleared the P2 lab and COVID-19 lab qualification tests and is able to launch independent COVID-19 PCR tests. It will serve universities, primary, middle and high schools in Songjiang University Town.