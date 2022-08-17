Hybrid noodle dish pleases people's palates

A "mix-and-match" cold noodle dish inspired by Peking soy-bean-paste noodles has become a crowd pleaser among Songjiang residents.

Ti Gong

A "mix-and-match" cold noodle dish inspired by Peking soy-bean-paste noodles has become a crowd pleaser among Songjiang residents since it hit the shelves at Fangsong Subdistrict's community canteen.

The noodles, or lengmian, are a traditional Shanghai-style summer cuisine.

The raw noodles are steamed until the texture becomes half-cooked and al dente, briefly boiled in water until cooked and then dried under a fan.

"We've integrated the recipe of traditional Shanghai cold noodles with Peking soy-bean-paste noodles, providing customers with the al dente taste of lengmian and the meaty fragrance of soy-bean-paste noodles," said Min Hua, the canteen's head chef.

Toppings for this new noodle dish include shredded meat with wild rice shoots, shredded chicken and spicy sauce.

"We sell about 100 packages of noodles every day," said Wu Xianghua, manager of the canteen.

The hybrid noodle dish will be available until the end of September.