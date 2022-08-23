Local robotic firm on fast track to success

Gengku Technology, a robotic device firm based in Minhang, had sales of 80 million yuan (US$11.74 million) in 2021, with sales projected to exceed 200 million yuan this year.

Ti Gong

After several upgrades, robots made by a Minhang District company can make an ice cream cone within 30 seconds.

Gengku Technology (Shanghai) Co, a robotic device firm based in Minhang's Xinzhuang Industrial Zone, reported sales of 80 million yuan (US$11.75 million) in 2021, with sales projected to exceed 200 million yuan this year.

Partnerships have been established between Gengku and well-performing domestic and international companies including YumChina, Ziyan Foods, ZAKUZAKU, COMAC and Volvo.

"Since we moved our company to Minhang in 2018, the industrial zone has offered generous help in locating our office building and factory, rent negotiations and project applications," said Zhao Jiaxiong, chairman of the 6-year-old company.

"Our headquarters and research center are now in Minhang, and our mass production factory is in the city of Yancheng in neighboring Jiangsu Province. We've sold more than 100 pieces of equipment in previous years. As our sales expand, we're expecting to sell 2,000 robots this year. We aim to sell 10,000 robots in the next three years and make a breakthrough to achieve 1 billion yuan in sales."

The company decided to focus its robot business in retail industry in 2017 based on market research. In 2018, the third generation of its coffee-making robot was developed, and the next year it was mass producing coffee. In 2020 the company unveiled a new business model, and in 2021 its Yancheng robot production base opened.

On the ground floor of Gengku's Minhang headquarters, several model ice cream robots are on display. As visitors press buttons, the robots automatically serve ice cream within seconds.

From the birth of its first-generation robot to the latest models, company researchers upgraded products based on customer feedback.

"We've reduced the malfunction rate of our latest products from 0.1 percent to 0.02 percent. The operation procedures and display windows are more people-friendly," said Zhao.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Researchers account for more than 60 percent of the company's staff.

"Our bread-and-butter products are now the ice cream, coffee and juice-making robots. We are developing more robot categories, including bubble tea robots and breakfast robots," said Zhao.

By far sales outlets of the company have covered more than 20 cities nationwide. Oversea customers include those in Japan, Europe and the United States.

When the COVID-19 resurgence hit Shanghai in March, Gengku had difficulty launching new products and enlisting new customers.

"Though faced with these problems, we didn't lag behind in product research," said Zhao.

The company set up a temporary studio at its Yancheng factory to livestream product trial tests, and problems were mitigated following long-distance discussions.

After Shanghai resumed normal operations at the beginning of June, the company sold about 600 robots within a month.

Gengku has managed to get through the pandemic without layoffs or wage reductions, and it has benefited from rent reductions, tax refunds and employee subsidies from the Xinzhuang Industrial Zone.

As the company quickly develops, it is placing a premium on recruiting top-notch sci-tech talent.

"Research and development have always been our priority. We will partner with Shanghai's universities and colleges to recruit employees and train more sci-tech talent for the industry," said Zhao.