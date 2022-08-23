Feature / District

Transforming industrial relics in Meilong Town

  16:23 UTC+8, 2022-08-23       0
  16:23 UTC+8, 2022-08-23       0

Meilong Town is renovating its old industrial relics, including a former brewery and a cement plant, into innovative industrial parks that appeal to investors.

Three key renovation projects – Reeb 1987, URS Shang High Land and Huaxin Tiandi Campus – were recommended to companies at a global investment promotion activity.

As a former key industrial base in Shanghai, Meilong has 14 industrial relic renovation projects, which are scheduled to be completed by 2025. The entire construction area covers about 1.4 million square meters, and 10 of the projects are in central Meilong.

Reeb 1987 Industrial Park was the site of Shanghai Reeb Beer Factory over 30 years ago, and the project is divided into the east and west sections.

The east section comprises 19 high-end office buildings, several standard office buildings, commercial blocks, a shopping center, apartment buildings for rental and a public greenbelt. The east part will be fully completed next year.

The west section features old industrial heritages, including a huge chimney, malt storage houses and steam boilers. The west section opened in May 2021 and has a occupancy rate of more than 80 percent.

Reeb 1987 earmarked 30,000 square meters to the public greenbelt and 800 square meters to a community activity center.

URS Shang High Land is the site of Tianli Cement Factory, and the renovation kicked off in 2015. The project includes nine villa office buildings, one standard office building, one affiliated building, an art center and a Tadao Ando gallery. The entire construction area exceeds 65,000 square meters.

The first phase of the Huaxin Tiandi Campus will be completed in 2023, and the entire project will wrap up in 2025. The industrial park, centered around smart manufacturing, sci-tech service and biomedical innovation, will become a new landmark for smart city construction.

Meilong has attracted nearly 2.5 billion yuan (US$366 million) in investment this year and has signed contracts with Higgs Asset, Hawk Eyes, Lianfeng Medical and Windrose Automation, among others.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
