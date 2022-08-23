Feature / District

High-tech firm helps battle monkeypox virus globally

A made-in-Minhang monkeypox polymerase chain reaction kit is being distributed to 41 countries and regions globally, primarily through orders from the World Health Organization.
Ti Gong

Made-in-Minhang monkeypox polymerase chain reaction kit

A made-in-Minhang monkeypox polymerase chain reaction kit is being distributed to 41 countries and regions globally, primarily through urgent orders from the World Health Organization.

Shanghai ZJ Bio-tech Co, a high-tech firm based in Pujiang Town, has developed a monkeypox virus real-time PCR kit that is helping keep the virus in check around the world.

The PCR kit, which relies on a specialized florescence method to detect monkeypox virus DNA, is highly sensitive and accurate.

"Timely detection and management of a contagious virus is a basic precaution against infectious diseases," said Shao Junbin, chairman of ZJ Bio-tech.

"A PCR test, with an average accuracy rate above 95 percent and an individual maximum accuracy rate above 99 percent, is by far the best detection method," Shao added.

WHO declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern on July 23.

ZJ Bio-tech has received 24 orders for monkeypox PCR kits from WHO to be distributed in 21 countries.

The company can manufacture more than 3 million monkeypox PCR kits every day.



