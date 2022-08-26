Feature / District

MG Mulan electric car to debut in Europe in Q4

  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-08-29
MG already has a strong market base overseas.
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-08-29

MG Mulan, a new model of all-electric crossover manufactured by the Shanghai-based automaker SAIC Motor, will debut in Europe in the fourth quarter.

Mulan, or Hua Mulan, was a legendary figure in Chinese folklore. The car thus captures in spirit the heroine's qualities of strength, courage and being oneself.

The aggression at the front stems from the shark-like nose, the three-eyed headlights and a muscular bumper. The latter is assisted with vertically placed air intakes. Add to this, the fiery overtone offered by the lip spoiler.

"The design of MG Mulan balances the aesthetics of the East and West. The core part was mainly designed by the MG team with SAIC China headquarters in Anting, in collaboration with the British studio in London," said Shao Jingfeng, chief design officer at SAIC Motor R&D Innovation Headquarters.

At its heart, the car runs on an electric motor that delivers up to 150kw. The vehicle's charging port is situated on the rear quarter panel above the left wheel arch.

The car can race from 0 to 100km/hr within 3.8 seconds.

Hu Xindong

Domestically produced MG Mulan cars lined up on the dock ready to be shipped overseas.

In terms of crash safety, MG Mulan meets both Euro NCAP and China's NCAP five-star safety rating standards.

The company says the car carries "LBS recumbent cells" that have energy packed at a higher density, allowing for a slimmer dimension to the battery pack and thus making more room in the cockpit.

One more highlight of the car is that it comes equipped with the "zero thermal runway system" that would save it from catching fire or in an incident of thermal runaway.

According to Shao, MG Mulan will debut in Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden and other European countries in the fourth quarter of this year, and plans to enter Australia, the Middle East, Mexico, South America and other countries and regions next year, with a goal of global sales of 150,000 vehicles in 2023.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

