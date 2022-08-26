Shopping Festival kicks off in Nanxiang's Incity Mega mall

During the Jiading Shopping Festival, a total of 27 promotional activities will be held to boost consumption across the district.

The Jiading Shopping Festival opened on July 29 at Incity Mega in Nanxiang Town to spur consumption after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 27 activities are being held across the district, with key shopping malls, small commodities streets, brands and online platforms working together to boost both online and offline consumption.

Customers are encouraged to buy new-energy cars from brands ranging from Volkswagon to Skoda and Audi and SAIC to Volvo, NIO, Roewe and MG.

Subsidies of 20,000 yuan (US$2,985) for cars priced above 150,000 yuan and 10,000 yuan for cars priced below 150,000 yuan are offered by the district government, subject to residency requirements.

As of August 14, a total of 2,862 people had bought cars with subsidies, the district's economic commission said.

If you are interested, you can apply online by scanning the QR code at the car sales with Suishenban app, Shanghai's one-stop government affairs service platform.

Nanxiang Incity Mega is one of the largest retail developments in Shanghai.

As part of the city's Double Five Shopping Festival, the mall has created a Mega-themed interactive area, with about 400 brands joining the activity and the promotional efforts to bring a different shopping and vacation experience to consumers.

Li Pin

From August 4 to 7, the total passenger flow in Nanxiang Incity Mega exceeded 450,000, and the total sales exceeded 90 million yuan, thanks to the sales of high-value commodities including gold and automobiles.

On the eve of August 13, a trunk market was held at Jiading IMIX Park, a large shopping mall in Jiading New City.

"It's cool at night," a woman surnamed Dong said. "It's also pretty fun if you love the hustle and bustle of a market."

"I'm happy to share my hand-made cookies with visitors," a vendor said.

The open-air market had a spread of 600 square meters, with outdoor movies, a pets party and mini sports meetings.

Meanwhile, Malu Grape Festival and the Second Jiading Lotus Festival are being held to promote the integration of the leisure agriculture and rural tourism. Online platforms of JD, Eleme, Alibaba and Jia will also join the shopping festival with engaging sales promotions.

The shopping festival is likely to run through the end of the year.