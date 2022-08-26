Feature / District

Autoliv's new factory entering 2nd phase

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-08-29       0
An agreement on the second phase of Autoliv's factory in Jiading District was signed on August 3, worth 350 million yuan (US$52.24 million) in total.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-08-29       0
Autoliv's new factory entering 2nd phase
Tang Lingfei

Autoliv will increase its investment in the Chinese market. The expansion of the factory is expected to be completed in 2024.

An agreement on the second phase of Autoliv's factory in Jiading District worth a total of 350 million yuan (US$52.24 million) was signed on August 3.

The expansion of the factory is expected to be completed in 2024. After completion, it will be the flagship factory of Autoliv in China.

Autoliv is a world leading provider of automobile safety systems, and Shanghai Autoliv Automobile Safety Systems Co is the largest airbag manufacturer of the group in China.

The factory in the Jiading Industrial Park aims to be environmentally friendly, automated and digitally connected.

Autoliv plans to expand its investment in the Chinese market and continue to invest in Jiading in particular where the auto industry has great potential thanks to the long term commitment of the local government in the coordinated development of the auto industry with the semiconductor and integrated circuit sectors, said Sng Yih, president of Autoliv China.

Autoliv entered the Chinese market in 1989. At present, it has 14 manufacturing plants, with a headquarters, a technical center and more than 9,000 employees in the country.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     