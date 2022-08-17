Work in full swing on Li-Ning Group's new US$95 million HQ

The foundations are completed. The HQ on Zongbai Road will serve as an e-commerce platform, intelligent logistics platform and product experience and exhibition center.

Construction of the 640 million yuan (US$95.5 million) global e-commerce headquarters of the Li-Ning Group is in full swing in Anting Town of Jiading. The foundations have been completed and the steel core structure is being built.

The HQ on Zongbai Road will serve as an e-commerce platform, intelligent logistics platform, and product experience and exhibition center for the sportswear brand.

The main structure should be completed by the end of October, and the project should be finished by February and operational by June 2023.

Construction started on March 1, and it was originally planned to be completed on January 16, 2023, according to project manager Zhang Zhikun.

"We have 160 workers at the site, and we plan to increase the number to 200 to make up for the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Zhang said. "We will raise efficiency by streamlining the construction process and implementing staggered shifts."

The township government plans to make Anting one of the best sports towns in the country.