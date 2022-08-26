Jiading brimming with non-traditional sports

From sport climbing and skateboarding to ultimate frisbee and flag rugby, Jiading is chock full of sports venues for adults and children.

August 8 was the 14th National Fitness Day. Many people have taken an interest in non-traditional sports in recent years. Find out more about sport climbing, equestrian, ultimate frisbee and flag rugby in Jiading below.

Sport climbing

Sport climbing is known as "ballet on a rock wall." It is a comprehensive sport derived from mountaineering in which anyone can participate.

In the process of climbing, people can improve their flexibility, coordination and balance. It also helps people become more courageous while they're challenging themselves, thinking independently and cultivating a sense of achievement.

There are three kinds of competitive events: speed climbing, lead climbing, and bouldering.

ACME Climbing (Jiading) has an indoor and outdoor area.

The indoor area has 200 square meters of rock climbing, a locker room, storage and rest area.

The outdoor area has newcomer, advanced and pioneer areas, as well as a 500-square-meter, 18-meter-high professional training area.

As the governing unit of the Shanghai Mountaineering Association, ACME is rated as an advanced venue, with a team of experienced coaches and instructors.

ACME Climbing (Jiading)

Hours: 1pm-9pm, Tuesday to Saturday; 10am-9pm, Sunday

Address: East Gate, 1/F Poly Plaza, 288 Baiyin Road

Reservation number: 19921331672

Skateboarding

Sliding, flipping and jumping. As a cool street sport, skateboarding can be very infectious. Every time skaters take off, people often hold their breath. This kind of excitement has attracted millions across the globe to skateboarding.

Beginners first learn the basics – grabbing, boarding and turning. After getting comfortable with the basics, they can go to professional venues to show off their skills.

MOREPRK Factory is a skateboard park in the Zhenxin Subdistrict. It has about 3,000 square meters, with skateboarding facilities like the U-shaped pool, sponge pool, street type and bowl pool.

With ramps of varying difficulty, there's something for skaters of all levels.

In the 900-square-meter street pool, there are stairs, handrails, slopes, benches and steps geared toward experienced skateboarders.

MOREPRK Factory

Hours: 12pm-10pm, Tuesday to Friday; 10am-10pm on weekends

Address: Guojin Sports Center Complex, 3/F, 200 Jinshajiang Branch Road

Reservation numbers: 18019418415, 15618922030

Equestrian

Equestrian consists of riding and training horses to jump over obstacles in displays of physical strength, speed and endurance. Riders must communicate with their horses and gain their trust.

Equestrian is no longer just a sport of the elite as it has gained popularity among the masses.

Shanghai Quanjin Equestrian Club covers 30,000 square meters, integrating sports, fitness, leisure and entertainment. It is also a training base for local sports talent with professional coaches.

Shanghai Quanjin Equestrian Club

Hours: 6am-10am; 4pm-8pm, every day

Address: Liudao scenic area (travel north along Jiaxing Road to the end near Shuangliu Road)

Reservation number: 59951818

Ultimate frisbee

Ultimate frisbee is a non-contact competitive sport that borrows from rugby and soccer.

Due to the length of matches and amount of running, participants can enjoy outdoor fun while burning calories.

Pure Burn fitness is in the X-Cube sports complex in Nanxiang Town and covers nearly 1,000 square meters of grassy fields.

Pure Burn

Hours: 10am-10pm, Monday to Sunday

Address: 105-108, Block A, 1082 Huyi Road

Reservation numbers: 69895815, 18301884079; or via Pure Burn's official WeChat account: "Pure Burn纯燃健身"

Cageball

Cageball is played in an enclosed environment surrounded by an iron net.

Due to the small size of the playing field, the ball is always in play making the game faster and more dynamic.

Dobe AI Community Sports Park in Juyuan is an all-weather, open and digital community public sports space for youngsters. It is also the first artificial intelligence community sports park in China.

DoBe AI Community Sports Park

Hours: Around the clock

Address: Jiajia DoBe E-Manor, 2390 Huancheng Road

Free admission to everyone.

Flag rugby

Flag rugby originated in the United States. Compared with the traditional rugby, participants cannot hold or push other players.

The defender determines the success of the defense by pulling off the belt worn by the attacking player with the ball.

Flag rugby is a non-collision sport that can be played by men and women, usually on a field similar to a football pitch.

With a total area of more than 3,000 square meters, there are also basketball courts, gokart tracks and other venues at the Life Hub@Anting rooftop sports ground.

At least 15 participants are required to make a reservation.

Life Hub @ Anting rooftop sports ground

Hours: 10am-9pm, Monday to Sunday

Address: 1055 Moyu Road S. (Rooftop, 4/F Life Hub@Anting)

Reservation number: 69503726