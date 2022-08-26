Host of activities to mark the 2022 shopping festival

Qingpu has involved various sectors, including business, culture and tourism, to kick off the district's 2022 Double Five Shopping Festival.

Ten activities are being held in Qingpu District to celebrate the 2022 Double Five Shopping Festival, which combines the business, tourism, culture and agriculture sectors.

These activities feature brand economy, green consumption, night economy, digital consumer experience, museum visits, shopping and tourism interactions including parent-child activities and a variety of promotion activities.

Qingpu's competitive advantages in trade and business, digitalization and health are the highlight.

Import commodity shopping festivals, time-honored brand livestreaming events, green agricultural products sales, camping festivals, digital consumption promotion, and cultural excursions are all on the agenda.

Shopping coupons are being distributed, and night tours combining delicacies and jogging activities are being held in the old towns to promote the growth of the night economy and enrich residents' night lives.

In recent years, the district has introduced various commercial projects, including the Qingpu Wanda Mall and Sam's Club, and the construction of developments such as UNICITY and Panlong Tiandi are on the fast track to completion.

UNICITY is an 800,000-square-meter TOD (transit-oriented development) complex that combines retail, office and residential properties, as well as some education facilities and a riverside park.

The project's centrepiece is the UNI Vanke Complex, a 100,000-square-meter shopping mall. It is expected to open in autumn.

The shopping festival will take place across the district and will cover various retail precincts, ancient towns, shopping malls, livestreaming platforms, agricultural cooperatives, manufacturing companies, tourist attractions, and sports venues, according to local authorities.