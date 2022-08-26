Feature / District

Talent subsidies to promote digital currency in Delta

Qingpu District has delivered around 2.8 million yuan in subsidies via digital RMB to support the digital development in the Yangtze River Delta region.
Qingpu District has granted talent subsidies of digital RMB for the first time to support the digital development and the use of digital yuan in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The Qingpu District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau completed a trial of talent fund payment in digital RMB, with around 2.8 million yuan (US$410,262) delivered in total.

The subsidies were distributed to professionals at two enterprises in Qingpu, and they can use the funds to make payments at approved businesses through a digital RMB app on their mobile phones.

To guarantee professionals get subsidies efficiently and conveniently, the human resources and social security bureau has collaborated with China Construction Bank's Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone office.

The bank's branch has been working to improve the digital yuan application system and promote the integration of digital yuan into the digital economy.

Qingpu District is actively promoting the usage of digital RMB in various domains, and the bureau has stated that it would expand the extent of talent subsidy delivery in digital RMB.

The district authorities said they will encourage the use of digital yuan in areas such as daily consumption, enterprise credit and government affairs services, as well as improve payment experiences by meeting the individualized payment demands of various market entities.

