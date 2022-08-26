B&Bs on the rise in eco-rich Qingpu District

Homestay services are growing in Qingpu District, which is known for its ancient towns and places to relax in nature.

Zhang Qiang

Travel enthusiasts can appreciate the magnificent view of green fields, wander in a thousand-year-old ancient town, and explore summer joy in a small yard as suburban homestay services burgeon in Qingpu District.

This summer, many citizens prefer to spend their holidays and leisure time in the suburbs, giving a boost to the local tourism market.

A total of 14 B&Bs have so far made registrations with the district government, ready to welcome tourists from across the Yangtze River Delta region.

"I had a fantastic time here, away from the urban hustle and bustle," a woman surnamed Liang said. She had just spent a wonderful time in a B&B called Jing Ting.

The owners of the bread-and-bed homestays have their own distinctive way of greeting guests.

For example, guests of Jing Ting have to make reservations to take a boat. They will sail cross the Fangsheng Bridge before reaching the main gate of the homestay, which is located in the hinterland of Zhujiajiao Ancient Town.

Jing Ting has nine rooms. Tourists planning a trip there are advised to book at least two weeks in advance.

The Hengshan Yiju B&B in Dongzhuang Village, Liantang Town, meanwhile, impresses visitors with its pure "back-to-nature" vibe.

Featuring 19 guestrooms arranged around a central yard, which is a traditional Chinese setting, Hengshan Yiju asks for around 500 yuan (US$73) per room per night.