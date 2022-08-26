Feature / District

Beat the heat at cool outdoors of Qingxi Country Park

Li Shuangjiu

Qingxi Country Park is best known for wetlands and water forests.

Shanghai has been burning in searing heat, but citizens can escape to the cool outdoors of the Qingxi Country Park.

With its water-covered forest and many varieties of trees, it has become a popular scenic spot.

To provide a pleasant environment for visitors, the park has stepped up management of the greening, landscape and water view to ensure that everything is in good shape.

Every day from 5am to 11am, park employees take the boats and shuttle through the waterways to clean up floating debris and aquatic plants.

The park's main feature is the water forest.

"The sustained hot weather has posed a great challenge to our maintenance job," said Wang Peipei, one of the park's employees.

"Because the high temperature dries up the water, we tell the maintenance staff to release water into the conservation area from time to time to maintain the normal water level," Wang said.

The park also offers free shuttles to the nearby public transportation hub.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
