Cool off at Qingpu's water park and 'ice town'

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-08-30       0
"Ice town" created by artificial snow and water parks are providing "cooler options" for residents desperate to escape from the summer heat.
Li Shuangjiu

The water park at the Sun Island Resorts is a fun place to visit in summer.

Water parks and an ice scenery created by artificial snow are providing "cooler options" for Qingpu District residents in this scorching summer.

Every day, about 500 visitors are drawn to the water park at the Sun Island Resorts to enjoy a cool summer with water-based recreational amenities.

There are numerous aquatic projects, including an outdoor swimming pool, a water slide and a man-made surf pool.

"Children are free during the summer vacation; it's extremely wonderful to come here and play in the water," remarked Wang Yue, a local resident.

"We can surf here, and my kids have had a great time."

Elsewhere, the Smart Moment ice town, located near the ancient Zhujiajiao watertown, has become a popular destination for visitors as well.

It has created a historic town setting in snow white, with the temperature maintained at around minus 8 degrees Celsius, providing guests with a unique summertime ice world experience.

