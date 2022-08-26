Feature / District

Head to Qingpu to enjoy crape myrtle in bloom

The blossoming crape myrtle petals of various colors give a glow to Qingpu District and liven up the mood.
Li Shuangjiu

Crape myrtle flowers in full bloom at Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden).

Midsummer is the time when crape myrtle usually blooms.

The blossoming petals in various colors, such as white, red and purple, give an ornamental flavor to Qingpu District.

Crape myrtle flowers are also in full bloom at Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), where the breeze spreads the scents of the flowers. The swaying petals are like dancing butterflies or a young lovely girl's floating skirts.

"Every year, the crape myrtle blooms from mid-July to mid-August," said Wang Guiming, who works at Shanghai Daguanyuan.

"Daguanyuan is a classic-style garden that uses crape myrtle as an adornment rather than in dense groups. Those flowers are scattered in corners, passageways and other locations," Wang said.

Crape myrtle not only has ornamental appeal but also helps to safeguard the environment. It can absorb dust and sulfur dioxide, making it ideal for urban greening.

Why not go out on a date with those lovely crape myrtles?

﻿
