From coffee to art to mooncake in the district

Intriguing things going on around Jing'an include a Keith Haring art exhibition, holiday cuisine, new service stations for deliverymen and a mental-health coffee shop.
Meet Keith Haring

Seventy pieces and groups of artworks by American pop artist Keith Haring are on display in Shanghai.

Haring (1958-1990) is known as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. His pop art emerged from the New York City graffiti subculture of the 1980s, and his signature images include large hearts, radiant babies and barking dogs.

The "Meet Keith Haring" exhibition consists of six chapters and features some of his most iconic pieces like "Two Figures with Red Heart" and "Andy Mouse Series." The exhibition also reconstructs scenes of railway stations, bars and shops in New York – places that inspired Haring's creations.

The exhibition runs until October 7 at the Meet You Museum, 210 Wenshui Road.

Luo Xinyue

Taste tradition

Jing'an-based venerable brand Xiqu Laodafang has embraced the guo chao, or China chic, trend in its latest products.

Xiqu Laodafang is known for using recipes passed down through generations to make traditional Chinese snacks, including Shanghai pork mooncake, hailed as one of the most delicious in the city.

In Shanghai, this mooncake is famed for its crispy, layered pastry, fatty broth and savory pork filling.

As Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, people have begun lining up at its stores to buy mooncakes.

This year, Xiqu Laodafang has adopted elements and patterns from China's renowned blue-and-white pottery in its packaging. It has also launched a novel flavor – rattan pepper beef.

Friendship in art

An event where children drew landmarks, delicacies and other iconic images of Shanghai and the remote Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region were held in the Zhijiang Road W. Subdistrict.

Over the years, Jing'an has sent officials to aid the development of Xinjiang's Bachu County, during which the two regions have established strong ties. Now in its third year, the cultural exchange event was designed to deepen communication between children in both places.

During this year's event, children drew pictures of Shanghai's Oriental Pearl TV Tower, magnolia blossoms and xiaolongbao steamed buns, and Xinjiang's grapes, lamb chops and dapanji, or "big-plate chicken."

Zhou Zihan, 12, of Shanghai drew a zongzi – traditional Dragon Boat Festival food, and filled it with elements of Shanghai's landmarks such as the Shanghai Tower.

Xiao Mingliang

Service stations for deliverymen

Jing'an is building service stations for deliverymen where they can rest and charge their mopeds. A variety of services will be available at the stations, including medical consultations, legal aid and movie screening.

Fresh and rested

Jing'an Mental Health Center has opened a coffee shop replete with a barista and psychologist. People struggling with mental stress such as loneliness and depression can seek help while having a cup of coffee.

It is believed that people may worry less and be more open to talk about their problems in an environment like a coffee shop.

Source: SHINE
Follow Us

