Anle Village gets its groove back after overcoming pandemic

Photo exhibition depicts how a district commando team worked and stayed with villagers through 53 days of isolation in the heat of the resurgence.

About a month after Anle Village in Minhang declared on April 24 there was no new local infection, the hustle and bustle of the village has returned.

People started to air their quilts or prepare food in a sizzling wok.

And so the melancholy caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai started to dissolve.

Anle, in Zhuanqiao Town, has a complex demographic structure. When the pandemic hit Shanghai, it bore the brunt.

In early April, a pandemic-fight task force consisting of political advisers and local department leaders was formed. They stayed with villagers for 53 days until the pandemic waned.

Tao Zhijun, a member of the team and a photographer, recorded the fight against the COVID-19 in more than 10,000 photos.

About 200 of them are on display at Huiyin Blue Castle in Minhang Culture Park.

