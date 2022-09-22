Feature / District

An artist's palette where East meets West

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  15:32 UTC+8, 2022-09-22       0
Zhang Shangming believes there are no boundaries in art. The oil painter has been exploring ways to integrate traditional Chinese and Western aesthetics into the art of painting.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  15:32 UTC+8, 2022-09-22       0
An artist's palette where East meets West
Zhang Shangming / Ti Gong

"The Lingering Charm of Tulou House" by Zhang Shangming

Zhang Shangming believes there are no boundaries in art. For the past two decades, the oil painter, 55, has been exploring ways to integrate traditional Chinese and Western aesthetics into the art of painting.

"Western paintings are very particular about the pursuit of logic and reality, while Chinese paintings emphasize freehand, spirit and background," Zhang said. "I'm thinking about whether there is a way to merge them together."

What will happen when the two arts collide? Zhang calls his painting "New Imagism," a new art creation that focuses on precision, objectivity from the West and Eastern philosophical expression to trigger boundless associations between human and nature.

"It uses Chinese elements but is presented by oil. The way I paint follows the Western pattern of art manifestation and at the same time conveys the traditional Chinese mindset," he said.

One of his signature works is the painting "Song to the Sky," which portrays an old farmer in northern China playing a suona (a traditional Chinese musical instrument with a double-reed horn) while his granddaughter looking up at him attentively.

An artist's palette where East meets West
Zhang Shangming / Ti Gong

"Song to the Sky" by Zhang Shangming

It's no doubt an oil painting with bold, bright colors in good light and shadow arrangements. But the loose strokes and big blocks of colors in the background let viewers' imaginations run wild.

"You may think they are sitting by the harsh Yellow River or on the vast stretches of barren land in the freezing cold of northern China," Zhang said.

The painter bumped into the old man and the girl more than 10 years ago in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and was deeply touched by the scene. He spent three months on the painting after he returned home, which won the Gold Award at the Milan Expo 2015.

The work "Bronze Memory from the Qin Dynasty" takes people back more than 2,000 years when China was united as a country. The painting portrays the world-renowned bronze chariots and horses of terracotta warriors in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi, which were buried underground for hundreds of years and came back to light in 1988.

An artist's palette where East meets West
Zhang Shangming / Ti Gong

"Bronze Memory from the Qin Dynasty" by Zhang Shangming

Zhang painted them in a dreamy way by using various colors and loose, freehand strokes to create an illusion-like scene that blurred the boundaries of reality and fantasy.

In the painting, the driver appears vague, sitting below a large umbrella with his hands holding the horses' rein. The chariot and the horses seem to be standing on a center stage under the spotlight as they are painted with myriad red and yellow hues, creating a dramatic stage-light effect.

Different from many other artistic approaches that often treat the bronze chariot with a kind of solemnity, Zhang made it psychedelic.

"Traditional Chinese painting focuses on creating an ambience with lines and strokes to express a kind of spiritual pursuit," Zhang said.

"This artistic concept is the soul of Chinese culture, and what I've been doing is putting this soul into a Western body."



An artist's palette where East meets West
Ti Gong

Artist Zhang Shangming

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     