Jiading reports a spectacular jump in 'little giant' firms

A total of 38 enterprises in Jiading District were recently labeled as Little Giants, an increase of 90 percent over the previous year. There are currently 538 city-level and 70 state-level "little giant" enterprises operating in the district.

The Little Giant title is awarded to enterprises that have excelled in specialization, refinement, uniqueness and innovation.

"Little giant" enterprises usually boast strong innovation ability, large market share, key technologies, and excellent quality and efficiency.

One of the companies that has been added to the "little giant" list is Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology Co, which is credited for independently developing the PROME series fuel cell products that are now widely used in passenger cars, buses, light, medium and heavy trucks, etc.

The company posted a revenue of 246 million yuan (US$35.52 million) in 2020 and 587 million yuan in 2021. Until now, SHPT, which has participated in many national and provincial-level research and development projects, has more than 100 patents and took part in the drafting of more than 10 industry standards.

Another company that was recently awarded the Little Giant title is the Shanghai Hyfun Energy Technology Co, a high-tech enterprise specializing in the construction and operation of hydrogen refueling stations. By the end of 2021, the number of technical patents owned by the company totaled 233 and it had participated in the drafting of five national and group standards.

Looking forward, Jiading will actively establish a tiered cultivation system to increase the number of "little giant" enterprises to further boost Jiading's economic development.