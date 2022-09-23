Feature / District

Poly Grand Theater releases autumn performance lineup

  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-26       0
A total of 36 stage performances will be presented this autumn, including dramas, musicals, traditional folk art and concerts.
Shanghai Poly Grand Theater released its lineup of new shows and musicals for its eighth anniversary performance season. A total of 36 stage performances will be presented this autumn, including dramas, musicals, traditional folk art and concerts.

Since the debut of the classic Asian musical "Washing Clothes" in 2005, more than 600,000 people have seen it. This time, as the goodbye performance of the Chinese version of "Washing Clothes," outstanding young performers such as Zhou Mohan will present a different kind of audio-visual feast.

The Chinese musical "Picking Stars," which was created by Poly Performance and Game IP Glory of Kings, will be performed at the Poly Grand on November 11 and 12.

The performance features top professional musical production teams from home and abroad, and includes popular heroes in the Glory of Kings for artistic deconstruction to meet the expectations of different audiences in an all-around way. (Glory of Kings is a very popular Chinese game.)

The Chinese version of "Washing Clothes" features a different kind of audio-visual feast.

Since 2020, the Poly Grand has tapped new business performance modes such as outdoor-waterscape and black-box theater to seek diversified performance spaces.

The theater also tries to make full use of small stages and develop productions for them.

The weekend small theater will present the immersive drama "Shear Madness Salon," the theatrical version of the interactive comedy.

China Music House, the most fashionable music brand right now, will bring a folk music performance to the Poly Grand.

Liu Tianqi, a young, well-known actor, screenwriter and director, will interact with audiences face to face with his plays "The Chickens-and-Rabbits Problem" and "Brazil."

The "Poly City Island Music Season," which was launched by the Poly Grand this year for the first time, aims to create a spiritual "island" for urban dwellers to enjoy "poetry and distance."

The Poly Grand has also arranged a special series of performances to welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The large-scale art performance "Red Literature and Art Light Cavalry" by Ulan Muqi from Hulunbuir Ewenki Autonomous Banner will be staged at the Poly Grand this autumn.

"Shear Madness Salon" will be staged at the weekend small theater.

Two plays "The Chickens-and-Rabbits Problem" and "Brazil" by Liu Tianqi

Others include "The Brilliant Voice," a melodic, 90-minute performance staged by an all-male choir from Beijing led by veteran conductor Zheng Jian, and excerpts from several classic operas such as "Carmen," "Don Juan" and "Rigoletto" presented by the Central Opera House.

"The brilliant Voice" is a 90-minute performance presented by an all-male choir from Beijing.

"The theater is currently undergoing a transformation itself," said Qin Tiji, chairman of the Poly Grand. "Let the audience regain the confidence to enter the theater, to come here to listen to a concert, watch a musical and buy some cultural and creative works, that's all we have hoped for."

Since its opening in 2014, the cultural landmark in Jiading New City has held around 2,200 performances in front of more than 1.3 million people.

It has also sponsored more than 400 art popularization activities, such as art classes and public open days, attended by some 90,000 people.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
