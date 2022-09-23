Feature / District

Jiading earmarks 3 key areas for development

Developing key areas around Yuanxiang Lake, West Avenue and Jiabao Smart Bay are key to the growth of Jiading New City.
The areas around the Yuanxiang Lake, West Avenue and Jiabao Smart Bay are key to the development of Jiading New City, Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading District, said at the opening ceremony of the Jiading District Planning Exhibition Hall on August 26.

The Yuanxiang Lake area will be developed into an iconic urban "living room" of the district, with charming skyline to showcase a good sense of life. The West Avenue will be transformed into a cultural area with multiple functions. Historical buildings will be preserved, and renewal projects will be carried out to make the old street lively and full of cultures.

The Jiabao Smart Bay will be converted into a futuristic urban practice area with ecological and innovative industries. A 12-kilometer slow traffic system – an important part of urban comprehensive transportation system which assists and supplements public transport, will be set up in the area to cater to the residents' needs of physical exercises, transportation and leisure activities.

Yu Chao

Models of heritage buildings are on display at the Jiading District Planning Exhibition Hall.

The Jiading District Planning Exhibition Hall, with a total construction area of 6,871 square meters including some 4,000 square meters of exhibition space, is divided into seven sections, offering an overall view of the past, present and future of the district in a comprehensive and interactive way with digital and 3D technologies.

"A visit to the planning exhibition hall will definitely give the local Jiading residents a sense of pride and belonging," said Zhuang Shen, the architect of the hall.

At the opening ceremony, a logo design competition for the exhibition hall was also launched.

﻿
