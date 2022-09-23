TCM treatment stations with multiple options closer to people's homes

The four neighborhood health service stations are part of the city's efforts to provide "last mile" TCM services for residents.

Shanghai plans to establish 50 community traditional Chinese medicine health service stations this year. Among them, four are in Jiading.

Local residents can go to Jingyuan Neighborhood Health Service Station for acupuncture, massage, TCM physique identification and TCM health management.

Aunt Jiang, 66, suffered from migraine due to cervical spondylosis and often had trouble falling asleep. To her surprise, after five acupuncture and massage sessions, her condition improved.

"The health service station is just steps away, which is very convenient, and the doctors are very good," said Jiang.

Yu Jianfeng, a general practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine at Waigang Community Health Service Station, treated Jiang. Since July, he has been working at the Jingyuan station every Friday.

Yu said the treatment combines acupuncture and massage, and it has been promoted around the entire district.

The Jingyuan station serves around 12,000 residents.

In order to meet the needs of residents for traditional Chinese medicine services, the station will increase the number of TCM consulting and treatment rooms, and introduce new treatment equipment.

"We are also specialized in the treatment of dermatologic disorders, including various forms of psoriasis, through the combination of traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine," Yu said.

The other three neighborhood health service stations have their own unique services.

The service station on Haibo Road in Jiangqiao Town uses acupuncture and integrative medicine in pediatrics to prevent and treat children's spleen and stomach diseases.

There is a special outpatient clinic for children's anorexia, growth retardation, spleen and stomach diseases.

The Shuguang service station in Nanxiang Town provides acupuncture and moxibustion treatments. Moxibustion therapy in conjunction with acupuncture can be very effective for many diseases and conditions including back pain, muscle stiffness, headaches, migraines, tendonitis, arthritis, digestive disorders, anxiety, and female health problems such as menstrual cramps, irregular periods and infertility.

The Beiguan service station in Malu Town is best at traditional Chinese gynecological treatments.

It hosts public lectures and free consultation from time to time. TCM practitioners at the station are good at treating age-related diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cerebral infarctions.

