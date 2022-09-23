Feature / District

China's first intelligent vehicle software park opens in Jiading

Shanghai Intelligent Vehicle Software Park came into being in Jiading District on September 8, with the goal of becoming a global software center for automobiles.
The Shanghai Intelligent Vehicle Software Park was put into operation in Jiading District on September 8, with the goal of becoming a world-class automotive software center.

As China's first intelligent vehicle software park, it has set a revenue target of over 50 billion yuan (US$7.25 billion) in 2025.

"Jiading will continue to provide the best service to create the best ecological system for the development of the auto industry, including the intelligent vehicle software sector," said Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading District.

He Jifeng, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, delivered a video message of congratulations during the opening ceremony.

An important carrier of one of the three major intelligent equipment industries, smart cars have played a major role in promoting the digital economy in China, and the establishment of the Shanghai Intelligent Vehicle Software Park marks a milestone in the industry's innovation and development, He said.

"The establishment of the software park has impressed me that Jiading District has given great support for the software and high-tech industries," said Huang Jun, deputy general manager of autonomous vehicle company Pony.ai's Research and Development Center in Shanghai.

At the opening ceremony, several new projects were also announced, including the 2022 X-Game Shanghai Intelligent New Energy Vehicle Big Data Competition, the formation of the Shanghai Intelligent Vehicle Software Collaborative Innovation Alliance, and the launch of the Software Branch of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Li Feng, deputy director of the district, introduced certain policies to support the development of the Shanghai Intelligent Vehicle Software Park.

On November 18, 2021, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization approved the establishment of the Shanghai Intelligent Vehicle Software Park, with a planned area of 3.73 square kilometers.

Located within the Shanghai International Automobile City, it concentrates on managing innovative resources in the field of software development, with the goal of establishing a Shanghai software industry base for intelligent vehicle software, autonomous driving, Internet of Vehicles, smart cockpit, and smart traffic information services.

﻿
