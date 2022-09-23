Feature / District

A new Carrefour membership store opens in Nanxiang Town

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-26       0
The newly opened Carrefour membership store in Nanxiang offers a wide range of fresh and local products.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-26       0

The first Carrefour membership store in Jiading is now open at The Mall in Nanxiang Town.

"There are more than 4,000 kinds of goods in the store, of which nearly 30 percent are imported and half are well-known domestic brands," said store manager Wang Zhihou.

Considering that the store mainly serves families, Carrefour has set up a children's paradise that covers more than 100 square meters. While parents shop, their children can play.

There is also a food bar, consisting mainly of Carrefour's own Western-style food, so customers can have a meal after shopping.

In addition, the store has opened an online channel where buyers can place orders through WeChat mini-programs and have them delivered at the door if they live within 5 kilometers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Carrefour
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     