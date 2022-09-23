A new Carrefour membership store opens in Nanxiang Town

The newly opened Carrefour membership store in Nanxiang offers a wide range of fresh and local products.

The first Carrefour membership store in Jiading is now open at The Mall in Nanxiang Town.

"There are more than 4,000 kinds of goods in the store, of which nearly 30 percent are imported and half are well-known domestic brands," said store manager Wang Zhihou.

Considering that the store mainly serves families, Carrefour has set up a children's paradise that covers more than 100 square meters. While parents shop, their children can play.

There is also a food bar, consisting mainly of Carrefour's own Western-style food, so customers can have a meal after shopping.

In addition, the store has opened an online channel where buyers can place orders through WeChat mini-programs and have them delivered at the door if they live within 5 kilometers.