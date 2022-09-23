Book a trip to Juyuan Orchard to enjoy figs

The figs has its origin in California of the United States and features thin skin and a sweet, honeyed taste with the largest one weighing up to around 150 grams.

Near the intersection of Shisheng Rd S. and Huyi Highway, the Jiading Juyuan Orchard has more than 3,000 fig trees.

These days, red and purplish-black figs on branches emit bursts of fragrance. The variety has its origin in California of the United States and features thin skin and a sweet, honeyed taste with the largest one weighing up to around 150 grams.

The orchard opens daily between 8:30am-5pm except Mondays. For reservations, please check the major booking app Dianping and tourism platform Trip.com.