Restaurant that feels like home opens in Malu

The popular Home Restaurant will open three new outlets this year.

Yin Xichen

The Home Restaurant in Malu Town's Lujia neighborhood, located at 447 Chongfu Road with a seating capacity of 50 people, has recently opened to the public.

On the first day of the restaurant's opening, many residents came to give it a warm up.

"I come and try the dishes today. If it tastes good, I will then have my lunch here from now on," said a resident surnamed Ren.

According to the epidemic prevention requirements, customers must scan the digital sentry by the door and produce a negative nucleic acid test result within 72 hours for entry. Transparent partitions are set up on each table to prevent droplets while dining, and in addition to disinfecting the environment twice a day, the staff will also clean the table tops and partitions from time to time.

In addition, the restaurant is a designated meal supplier for senior residents in Malu. At 9am every day, nearly 200 meals are delivered to the seniors' homes from the restaurant.

The person in charge of the restaurant told the reporters that the chefs will make corresponding adjustments to the ingredients, cooking methods and tastes of the dishes, taking into consideration a number of factors including the seniors' nutritional needs and dining habits. They will revise the menu every week to try their best to avoid repetition.

During the work days, the restaurant is also frequented by nearby white-collar workers.

"The food here is home like, clean and cheap, better than the takeaway," said a man surnamed Zhang.

There are currently two Home restaurants in Malu Town, and the other is in the Zhongfang neighborhood. Three more will open this year in Baiyin, Xiwang and Xinlian neighborhoods.