Qingpu lures top talent with its supportive housing policies

Qingpu District has initiated several housing policies to attract and retain top talent and ensure a comfortable living environment.

With the implementation of a number of incentive policies, Qingpu District has become a magnet for attracting talented people.

About 10,000 rental apartments have been set aside for professionals, and a housing subsidy of up to 5 million yuan (US$711,583) is being offered to meet a wide range of needs and ensure a comfortable living environment.

Lu Peipei, a native of Jiangsu Province and an employee of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has been living in the Yulan Qingyuan talent apartment for five years.

"When I came to Qingpu, the company informed me that I could apply for the talent apartment," said Lu. "As I was planning to get married soon and start a family, I applied for a two-bedroom apartment, which is pretty close to the company."

"It saves me a lot of time going to and from work, while also ensures that I get spare time with my child," she said.

As required by the government, 5 percent of apartments in every new residential project (excluding government-subsidized housing) should be set aside for public rental uses and the district has made it clear that such public rental projects be deployed to settle talent first.

It also supports large-scale enterprises and industrial parks in leasing buildings as rental apartments for professionals.

"By the end of last year, we had set aside 2,905 apartments for rent, of which 2,246 had been leased, benefiting about 5,500 professionals from some 600 enterprises," said Hu Ping, deputy general manager of Shanghai Qingpu District Public Rental Housing Operation Co Ltd.

Li Shuangjiu

NetEase Shanghai International Culture and Innovation Science and Technology Park, as a key project of the district, has about 20,000 high-end professionals.

Liu Xiujuan, who works with the park's HR service center, has helped employees apply for talent apartments. Previously, she needed to visit many government departments to submit documents, but it has all changed now.

Thanks to a unified online talent apartment application and rental platform developed by Qingpu, application, qualification review, housing allocation and management, and property management service operations can be done via simple clicks from the office itself.

"We have 59 employees who have been accommodated at the talent apartments so far," said Liu. "Talent apartments are very popular... there are 60 others whose applications are being processed right now.

"Government authorities have provided great support and help for us, making the whole process smooth and convenient," she added.

A total of 300 enterprises, including high-tech firms and companies with large tax contributions and major projects, have benefited from the services. Recently the use of VR technologies in property viewing has made the process even more convenient.

Shanghai B.L Electronics Co Ltd in Qingpu Industrial Zone is a leading company in design, manufacturing and sales of electronic products, which are widely used in phone cameras, and cameras for medical and industrial use.

"In recent years, we have been focusing on product research and development, and high-end professionals have played a significant role in the process," said Yu Mei, executive vice president of the company.

"Qingpu has top-level talent policies, including one of the best housing subsidies which are really helpful to retain talented employees," said Yu.

The district is also offering a housing purchase subsidy ranging between 1 million yuan and 5 million yuan, and a monthly rental subsidy of up to 4,000 yuan for talent meeting certain criteria.