Feature / District

Science-tech firms lapping up innovation coupons

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0
Qingpu District has been actively promoting the science-tech innovation coupons, with 33 companies redeeming them for a total value of 12.5 million yuan (US$1.78 million).
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0

The trial of science and technology innovation coupons for the Yangtze River Delta region has started, and 33 companies based in Qingpu District have already redeemed the coupons worth 12.5 million yuan (US$1.78 million).

The trial is being conducted by the region's science and technology authorities and the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone in Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province, Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, and Ma'anshan City in Anhui Province.

As the first district in Shanghai to be involved in the trial, Qingpu is actively promoting its implementation.

Among the 33 companies who have redeemed the coupons, 15 have made 3.04 million yuan in payments with coupons to purchase services from 12 agencies.

Rigger Micro Technologies is a service provider for high-end chip packaging and testing. With the innovation coupon service platform, the company found Shanghai BeiXin Semiconductor Technology Co Ltd, which provides an integrated circuit analysis service.

Zhuo Jianfang, a project manager of Rigger, said the service fee totaled 186,000 yuan with 46,000 yuan covered by the coupons, which significantly cut the time on project research and development as well as labor costs.

Science-tech firms lapping up innovation coupons

The innovation coupon platform offers a good opportunity for companies to find partners for joint development.

The business of Shanghai Jiyan Biomedical Development Co Ltd, a high-tech company established in 2019, involves the research and production of pharmaceutical intermediates.

It commissions Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology Co Ltd to conduct the research and preparation of various traditional Chinese medicine and plant extracts to be used in pharmaceutical, food and cosmetics areas.

As a small company, it has to deal with difficulties regarding funding and laboratory equipment. The innovation coupon platform offers it good opportunities to find partners for joint development.

So far, it has consumed 1 million yuan in coupons, significantly relieving its funding pressure.

Research and development of medicine and relevant products require a big investment in staff, pharmaceutical equipment, and testing instruments, which hinders project development and manufacturing, particularly for newly established companies, leading to their development bottleneck.

Qu Liping, a project leader at Shanghai Jiyan Biomedical Development Co Ltd, said service agencies listed on the platform not only provide innovative technology services but also satisfy the demands of users and tackle their real problems during product research and development, enabling them to put their limited funds into the manufacturing and marketing of products.

The science and technology commission of Qingpu District particularly supports companies registered in the district to apply for six types of services such as technology research and development, testing, technology transfer and resource sharing.

It has selected 521 agencies based in the Yangtze River Delta region, more than 9,000 service items and 24,000 big instruments for Qingpu companies to make cross-area purchases within the platform.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     