Qingpu inks cooperation deals with 2 universities

Qingpu District recently signed cooperation agreements with Shanghai Normal University and Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, opening a new chapter for cooperative education in the district.

In light of the new opportunity, the district will improve its educational resource layout and step up efforts to incorporate high-quality educational resources.

Education reform in the district will be strengthened, and new areas of collaboration between the district and universities will be explored.

More cooperation projects will be explored based on the district's and universities' development needs, leveraging the strength of all parties, the district government said.

Shanghai Normal University announced a new basic education reform model based on collaboration between universities, governments, and primary and middle schools.

Through 2025, the university will make every effort to improve Qingpu District's education service supply, leveraging its unique advantages in basic education research and teacher training, thereby fueling the education development in Qingpu with a high-quality basic education service system.

Shanghai University of Political Science and Law stated that it would help to develop Qingpu's basic education through facility sharing, talent training and exchange, and joint project research based on the university's educational advantages and Qingpu's supporting resources.

Cooperation will be carried out in the district through a middle school, a primary school, and a kindergarten affiliated with Shanghai Normal University, as well as a middle school and a primary school affiliated with Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.

Personnel training, a development fund, expert allocation and project research are all included in the collaboration agreements to provide a strong impetus to the high-quality development of basic education in Qingpu.