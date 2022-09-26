Feature / District

Qingpu inks cooperation deals with 2 universities

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0
Qingpu District signed cooperation agreements with Shanghai Normal University and Shanghai University of Political Science and Law to promote high-quality educational development.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0

Qingpu District recently signed cooperation agreements with Shanghai Normal University and Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, opening a new chapter for cooperative education in the district.

In light of the new opportunity, the district will improve its educational resource layout and step up efforts to incorporate high-quality educational resources.

Education reform in the district will be strengthened, and new areas of collaboration between the district and universities will be explored.

More cooperation projects will be explored based on the district's and universities' development needs, leveraging the strength of all parties, the district government said.

Shanghai Normal University announced a new basic education reform model based on collaboration between universities, governments, and primary and middle schools.

Through 2025, the university will make every effort to improve Qingpu District's education service supply, leveraging its unique advantages in basic education research and teacher training, thereby fueling the education development in Qingpu with a high-quality basic education service system.

Shanghai University of Political Science and Law stated that it would help to develop Qingpu's basic education through facility sharing, talent training and exchange, and joint project research based on the university's educational advantages and Qingpu's supporting resources.

Cooperation will be carried out in the district through a middle school, a primary school, and a kindergarten affiliated with Shanghai Normal University, as well as a middle school and a primary school affiliated with Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.

Personnel training, a development fund, expert allocation and project research are all included in the collaboration agreements to provide a strong impetus to the high-quality development of basic education in Qingpu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     