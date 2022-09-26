Feature / District

Drones in everyday use are shaping the future

  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-27
Drones are being utilized for everything, from aerial photography to traffic patrol and logistics, while AI technology like image recognition is altering our lives.
With the rapid development of science and technology, drones are being used increasingly for everything from aerial photography to traffic patrol and logistics.

They are also reshaping our lives with the application of artificial intelligence technologies such as image recognition.

A "UAV plus" era is turning future life scenes into reality.

Established in 2017, Goertek Robotics Co, based in Huaxin Town, specializes in the research and development of unmanned systems and AI technology.

Despite the fact that it is a new science innovation startup, it has already developed UAV expertise and advanced manufacturing methodologies.

Goertek currently holds approximately 280 authorized patents, including 40 invention patents.

From commercial drone solutions to delivery, the company's services include drone design, research and development, supply chain management, quality management and manufacturing.

In 2018, it designed and manufactured a series of drones for educational purposes.

A pioneer in the field, the company establishes classrooms inside and outside of schools, as well as a lab platform with a drone as the carrier, offering comprehensive quality education solutions that include teaching materials, aids, courses, software, faculty training, science popularization, and competition activities, as well as talent recommendation for teachers and students.

Wang Feng

Technicians assemble drones at Goertek Robotics Co.

The company's series of UAV courses are aimed at students ranging from primary to senior high school. Students can obtain aerospace, safety regulations, and UAV control knowledge, as well as access simulations of UAV application scenes, using materials compiled by the Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

The courses also help them improve their engineering practice and problem-solving abilities using graphical programming, Python multiple programming languages, and multi-drone formation programs, fostering talent in the field of the metaverse.

The UAV T100 is primarily used as an educational tool in zero-base courses. It is safe to keep the drone on the vertical axis. Its functions are nearly identical to those of a standard UAV.

Beginners operate the drone through operation panels, and the machine will alert them to the stable status with a green light signal.

The company has launched nine different types of drones for use in courses, each catering to a different age group.

With the rapid development of digitalization, the company will further explore UAV logistics, patrol, and education fields, as well as expand its service scope, injecting new impetus into the construction of smart cities, according to Su Yu, the company's sales director.

