Teacher's studio in Qingpu delivers quality education

Since it opened in 2005, the teacher studio in Qingpu District has helped elementary and middle school students learn Chinese well.

Through relentless research, exploration, and practice, a team of teachers in Qingpu District has dedicated themselves to teaching Chinese at primary and middle schools for the last 17 years.

The team is led by Guan Jingshuang, a star teacher who played a seminal role in the establishment of a teacher studio in 2005 in Qingpu.

Every Wednesday, the teachers gather to carry out research and studies, as they have done for the past 17 years.

Zhu Bian

The team has gained many supporters as it pursues high-quality education and excellence. The studio has also received numerous accolades.

Gu Lingyuan, a pioneer of Qingpu's education reform, said that the team inspires other teachers to move forward in the field of education and leave a mark in pursuing the dream of building a powerful country through education.