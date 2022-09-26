Feature / District

Qingpu's villages get a new lease of life

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0
Qingpu District has launched a month-long cleaning campaign to improve the environment of villages and bring people closer to their dream of an idyllic pastoral life.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0

What is your ideal pastoral scenery of a water town in Jiangnan (regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River)? It must be associated with lush greenery, the scent of paddy fields, white walls, and gray tiles, as well as blue water and sky.

To improve the appearance of villages, Qingpu District has launched a month-long cleaning campaign. All-round environmental cleanup is already underway in villages, bringing people closer to their dream of an idyllic pastoral life.

The cleanup campaign is recently being promoted in Punan Village in Liantang Town. Villagers have promised to stop illegal construction, poultry breeding in public places and the destruction of greenery.

Housing, farmland, water, roads, and forests are managed through a grid network, and the public is encouraged to take part in the action plan to make a beautiful home.

Every day, Duan Guomin, a resident of Jianxin Village in Zhujiajiao Town, meticulously cleans her vegetable garden. She redesigned the garden for the cleanup campaign by putting up bamboo fences around it and putting flowers in it.

Cleaning is also taking place near farmland, rivers and fitness tracks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
Zhujiajiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     