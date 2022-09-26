Qingpu's villages get a new lease of life

Qingpu District has launched a month-long cleaning campaign to improve the environment of villages and bring people closer to their dream of an idyllic pastoral life.

What is your ideal pastoral scenery of a water town in Jiangnan (regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River)? It must be associated with lush greenery, the scent of paddy fields, white walls, and gray tiles, as well as blue water and sky.

To improve the appearance of villages, Qingpu District has launched a month-long cleaning campaign. All-round environmental cleanup is already underway in villages, bringing people closer to their dream of an idyllic pastoral life.

The cleanup campaign is recently being promoted in Punan Village in Liantang Town. Villagers have promised to stop illegal construction, poultry breeding in public places and the destruction of greenery.

Housing, farmland, water, roads, and forests are managed through a grid network, and the public is encouraged to take part in the action plan to make a beautiful home.

Every day, Duan Guomin, a resident of Jianxin Village in Zhujiajiao Town, meticulously cleans her vegetable garden. She redesigned the garden for the cleanup campaign by putting up bamboo fences around it and putting flowers in it.

Cleaning is also taking place near farmland, rivers and fitness tracks.